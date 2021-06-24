National / Health As third wave approached, Gauteng dithered on getting Charlotte Maxeke fixed after fire BL PREMIUM

The Gauteng provincial department of infrastructure development took over five weeks to appoint contractors after the Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire, despite the knowledge that Gauteng would soon face a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This information, provided by the department, comes as Gauteng hospital wards are expected to reach full capacity on Thursday, with West Rand hospitals at 107%...