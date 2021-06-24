As third wave approached, Gauteng dithered on getting Charlotte Maxeke fixed after fire
24 June 2021 - 05:10
The Gauteng provincial department of infrastructure development took over five weeks to appoint contractors after the Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire, despite the knowledge that Gauteng would soon face a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This information, provided by the department, comes as Gauteng hospital wards are expected to reach full capacity on Thursday, with West Rand hospitals at 107%...
