Companies

Apple becomes the latest target of German antitrust crackdown

Germany's Federal Cartel Office to focus on the App Store and whether Apple has created a dominant business around its iPhone

21 June 2021 - 16:54 Karin Matussek
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US. File photo: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US. File photo: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Apple became the latest target of a German antitrust crackdown on tech giants’ market power with a wide-ranging probe examining the company’s “digital ecosystem.”

The nation’s Federal Cartel Office said Monday it will focus on the App Store and whether Apple has created a dominant business around its iPhone and operating system iOS that extends across several markets. Since the start of the year, the agency has opened similar investigations against Facebook , Google and Amazon.com .

“A main focus of the investigations will be on the operation of the App Store as it enables Apple in many ways to influence the business activities of third parties,” Andreas Mundt, the regulator’s head said. “We will examine” Apple’s “extensive integration across several market levels, the magnitude of its technological and financial resources and its access to data,” he added.

The German antitrust regulator was equipped with far-reaching new powers at the start of the year, letting it move against so-called digital platforms that play a crucial role in the online economy.

Apple said in an e-mailed statement that it’s an engine for innovation and job creation, with more than 250,000 jobs supported by the “iOS app economy” in Germany. The App Store has given German developers of all sizes the same opportunity to share their passion and creativity with users around the world, the company said.

“We look forward to discussing our approach with the Federal Cartel Office and having an open dialogue about any of their concerns,” Apple said.

The Cartel Office is also weighing additional proceedings based on complaints from the advertising and media industry.

These concern planned privacy curbs on how advertisers track users and Apple’s move to place its own services on its devices.

Regulators may also look at the mandatory use of Apple’s in-app payment service, also the subject of an investigation by the European Commission.

The Cartel Office said it may need to discuss with the EU executive in case it proceeds with any potential action.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Google’s adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end, say sources

Advertisers and rivals say Google’s software play a role in so many facets of the market the company is impossible to avoid
Companies
23 hours ago

EU lifts ban on eight banks barred from bond sales

Those reinstated are Nomura, UniCredit, Credit Agricole, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank
Companies
23 hours ago

China tells billionaire to lie low after posting controversial poem

Food delivery mogul Wang Xing posted a millennium-old poem regarded by many as criticism of the government
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sticking to Maria Ramos’s strategy pays dividends ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Telkom and MTN stick to spectrum court action as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Steinhoff subsidiary reports interim profit as it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Naspers profit surges as pandemic boosts online ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Harbour Arch project set to rival V&A ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google meet the might of Big Law

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Google makes promise to UK about removing cookies on Chrome

Companies

Amazon faces huge EU privacy fine

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.