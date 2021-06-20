Sticking to Maria Ramos’s strategy pays dividends for Absa, analysts say
Bank of America’s Bankole Ubogu and Alastair Ryan expect average earnings growth of 14% over the next three years
20 June 2021 - 19:16
Absa’s continued focus on its 2018 strategy is paying dividends despite the fallout of Covid-19 and the leadership vacuum after the sudden departure of Daniel Mminele as group CEO earlier this year after less than two years at the helm.
This is according to Bankole Ubogu and Alastair Ryan, research analysts at Bank of America Global Research who expect the share price to rally to R165 from R132.72 on Friday, pointing to an average earnings growth of 14% over the next three years...
