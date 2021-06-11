Flat JSE trails global counterparts
Mining stocks raced higher on Friday morning, while domestically focused stocks were lower amid the surge in new Covid-19 infections
11 June 2021 - 11:54
The JSE told a tale of two halves on Friday, with mining stocks racing higher while other sectors were weaker, despite pockets of strength in individual stocks.
Platinum and gold stocks joined the diversified miners in shaking off recent losses, while domestically focused stocks were lower amid the surge in new Covid-19 infections in the country...
