MARKET WRAP: Rand buoyant even as US inflation quickens faster than expected
Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the licence-free threshold for companies generating their own power would be upped to 100MW
10 June 2021 - 18:49
The rand remained firmer against the dollar after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted some of the restrictions imposed on companies with respect to generating their own power.
Though pulling back a little in late-afternoon trade, the rand closed the day stronger, even after data on Thursday showed inflation in the US accelerated to 5% in May, from 4.2% the previous month...
