MARKET WRAP: Rand buoyant even as US inflation quickens faster than expected

Rand buoyant even as US inflation quickens faster than expected Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the licence-free threshold for companies generating their own power would be upped to 100MW

The rand remained firmer against the dollar after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted some of the restrictions imposed on companies with respect to generating their own power.

Though pulling back a little in late-afternoon trade, the rand closed the day stronger, even after data on Thursday showed inflation in the US accelerated to 5% in May, from 4.2% the previous month...