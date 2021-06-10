Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: A president at the wheel is far better than a reshuffle Despite obstructive ministers, Cyril Ramaphosa is coming into his own as his initiatives begin to pay off BL PREMIUM

Few events in politics are as captivating as a cabinet reshuffle. There is the excitement of new ministers rising to confront great national challenges, and there is the more profound satisfaction of seeing lousy incumbents demoted.

But perhaps the value of a reshuffle is overstated. Certainly President Cyril Ramaphosa has avoided the frenzied reshuffling that scarred the Jacob Zuma era. Then we had a new energy minister every year, the “weekend special”, yokels from the maize producing provinces, and spooks from KwaZulu-Natal — and all of the appointments were proclaimed in advance in the New Age newspaper...