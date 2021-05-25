Oil prices climb for third day

Tokyo — Oil prices rose for a third day on Tuesday, holding one-week highs after jumping more than 3% the previous session as investors tempered previous expectations of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets.

Brent crude futures were up 14c, or 0.2%, at $68.60 a barrel by 4am GMT, having jumped 3% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate futures was up 8c at $66.13 a barrel, after gaining 3.9% the previous session.

Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran are due to resume in Vienna this week. Talks were given another life after Tehran and the UN nuclear agency extended a monitoring agreement on the Middle Eastern country’s atomic programme.

Worries that Iran was soon going to start selling oil if an agreement resulted in the lifting of UN and other sanctions on crude exports had pulled down prices earlier but talks have not been conclusive.

“US secretary of state (Antony) Blinken poured cold water over the prospect of a revival, stating that there was no indication that Iran is willing to comply with nuclear commitments,” Sophie Griffiths, Market Analyst at Oanda, said in a client note.

Blinken had on Sunday told CNN: “We’ve actually made progress.”

Still, the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is patchy, indicating a mixed outlook for oil demand. Parts of Europe and the US are recording fewer infections and deaths, prompting governments to ease restrictions, but in other areas such as India — the world’s third-biggest oil importer — rates are still high.

New coronavirus infections in India rose by 222,315, government data showed on Monday, the world’s biggest 24-hour increase, though numbers have fallen off highs of over 400,000 earlier this month.

