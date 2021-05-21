Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Vodacom

Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

21 May 2021 - 08:18 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman chose Vodacom as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Vodacom; they released their results recently and they are very well positioned to benefit from the increased digitalisation in the economy. We’re seeing more people working from home, using more data. The big growth for them is the ancillary services that come on top of that data growth, which provides another leg of growth in the declining voice market.”

