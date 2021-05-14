Markets JSE firms as inflation fears ease Local bourse tracks firmer US session as investors adopt calmer attitude amid fading inflation fears BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers, tracking a firmer US session overnight as jitters over accelerating US inflation eased.

The JSE all share fell the most in more than two months on Thursday as global stock markets came under pressure after US data showed inflation in April was worse than expected. ..