JSE firms as inflation fears ease
Local bourse tracks firmer US session as investors adopt calmer attitude amid fading inflation fears
14 May 2021 - 11:25
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers, tracking a firmer US session overnight as jitters over accelerating US inflation eased.
The JSE all share fell the most in more than two months on Thursday as global stock markets came under pressure after US data showed inflation in April was worse than expected. ..
