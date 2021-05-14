Markets

JSE could benefit from Asian market recovery on Friday as inflation concerns moderate

Wall Street and Asian markets have bounced back after severe pressure on Wednesday, when data showed US inflation was at a 13-year high in April

14 May 2021 - 07:28 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

The JSE could be in store for a recovery on Friday morning, with US markets higher overnight as stocks recovered from a sharp sell-off in previous sessions.

The JSE joined a global sell-off on Thursday, having its worst day in almost three months, after US data showed inflation in April was at an almost 13-year high, spooking investors.

There have been concerns in the market in 2021 that lavish fiscal stimulus and easy-money conditions will push up prices, forcing the US Federal Reserve to act sooner than its guidance.

The torpor that set in after the US inflation scare that jolted US markets on Wednesday had dissipated, National Australia Bank analyst David de Garis said in a note.

A number of Fed officials repeated their stance that they viewed inflationary pressures as transitory, and will not be reacting to temporary overshoots. There is also optimism over the reopening of the US economy, including news that those vaccinated in the US will no longer have to wear masks.

In morning trade Japan’s Nikkei had risen 2.06% and the Shanghai Composite 1.21%, while the Hang Seng was up 0.95%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the local bourse through the Naspers stable, had added 1.21%.

Gold was 0.2% weaker at $1,822.39/oz while platinum rose 1.08% to $1,217.51. Brent crude was 0.33% weaker at $66.77 a barrel.

The rand was 0.18% firmer at R14.12/$.

The corporate and economic calendar is bare on Friday, with focus expected to be offshore, though there are some concerns over rising Covid-19 numbers in SA.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil slides 2% as rally comes to an end

A variant of Covid-19 has swept through India’s countryside, the world's third-biggest importer of crude
Markets
16 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid US inflation concerns

Inflation fears have been stalking the market all week and are showing few signs of easing
Markets
14 hours ago

JSE slips amid inflation fears after US consumer price index jumps

Fears that inflation will rise as the global economy recovers from Covid-19 have come sharply into focus this week
Markets
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: SA bond yields spike on US inflation ...
Markets
2.
JSE could have rough session with US inflation ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid US inflation concerns
Markets
4.
Wall Street joins sell-off over inflation concerns
Markets
5.
Record price for Ether takes its gains to 500% so ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE could have rough session with US inflation worries putting markets on edge

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — South32

Markets

US inflation fears dent global shares

Markets

Gold rises on hopes Fed will not hike interest rates

Markets

Surprise rise in US inflation dampens Asia shares

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.