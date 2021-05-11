Markets

MARKET WRAP: Miners and tech stocks take toll, with all share falling the most in four weeks

The global tech sell-off that began on Monday in the US continued, with the Nasdaq down almost 2% in afternoon trade

11 May 2021 - 18:12 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Tuesday, as surging commodity prices raised concern about inflation.

Miners and tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus led the losses on the JSE, with the all share falling the most in four weeks...

