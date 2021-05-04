Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — MTN

04 May 2021 - 09:57 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.

“My pick is actually something very interesting, even though it was down today, it’s MTN. I do think that this is one of those few companies out there that managed to actually crack the nut on how to operate in Africa at the moment.”

