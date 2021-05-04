Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talk to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
04 May 2021 - 09:57
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.
“My pick is actually something very interesting, even though it was down today, it’s MTN. I do think that this is one of those few companies out there that managed to actually crack the nut on how to operate in Africa at the moment.”
Or listen to the full audio:
