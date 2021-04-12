Markets JSE faces weaker Asian markets as Covid-19 threat continues Parts of South Asia are experiencing a second wave of infections with high mortality rates BL PREMIUM

The JSE may take its lead from weaker Asian markets on Monday morning, with some Asian countries including India, Malaysia and Thailand seeing a surge in Covid-19 numbers.

India is particularly hard hit, offsetting an upbeat end to trading on Friday, with US markets reaching record highs amid optimism that the US Federal Reserve will continue to keep short-term borrowing rates near zero for an extended period...