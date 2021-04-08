Markets

Market data — April 8 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

08 April 2021 - 22:01
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits 

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Mooted reduction in Tencent stake ...
Markets
2.
JSE could open higher on world markets
Markets
3.
World stocks up on European outlook and US Fed ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in late trade with banks ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.