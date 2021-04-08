Market data — April 8 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
There is a need for significant private sector involvement — banks and pension funds — in funding the loan scheme
Public broadcaster pushes to slash signal distribution fees amid cost-cutting drive
Ace Magashule’s faction is reportedly planning a series of protests over step-aside rule
Streaming giant’s exclusive multiyear agreement will start with 2022 movie slate
Opportunities abound across numerous sectors for SA businesses in continental free trade area agreement
Fixed investment can help stimulate economic growth and job creation — but environmental sustainability is just as important
Compromise proposal on international tax code would apply to about 100 global corporate giants
Task group to recommend that post be offered to Al Ahly head coach
The world’s most powerful convertible is a study in versatility
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.