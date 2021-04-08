Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in late trade with banks faring worst Manufacturing production contracted an annual 2.1% in February, following a revised 4.2% decline the previous month, worse than expected BL PREMIUM

The JSE turned weaker in late trade amid mixed global markets as another dovish report from the US Federal Reserve served as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

In Europe, the European Medicines Agency warned of a possible link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and a rare type of blood clot in the brain. Of more than 20-million who have received the shot in Britain, 79 have suffered blood clots, with 19 dying. The EU says ministers have “different interpretations” of the safety report, indicating possible divisions ahead...