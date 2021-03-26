Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — South32
Rob Towell, from Sasfin Securities, talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
26 March 2021 - 10:45
Rob Towell, from Sasfin Securities, chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.
“The big miners have come off quite a bit and South32 has come off there as well. It's down about 12.5% the last two weeks and we really like South32 and the mix of metals that it has.”
