WATCH: Stock pick — South32

Rob Towell, from Sasfin Securities, talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

26 March 2021 - 10:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK
Rob Towell, from Sasfin Securities, chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.

“The big miners have come off quite a bit and South32 has come off there as well. It's down about 12.5% the last two weeks and we really like South32 and the mix of metals that it has.”

