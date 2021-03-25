Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE retailers weaken on changed MPC stance The local bourse falls for a fourth day, reaching its worst level since early February BL PREMIUM

General retailers pulled the JSE lower on the possibility that interest rates could rise as soon as the second quarter.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate at 3.5% on Thursday, in a unanimous decision. The move was in line with a median forecast of 16 economists in a Bloomberg survey...