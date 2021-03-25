MARKET WRAP: JSE retailers weaken on changed MPC stance
The local bourse falls for a fourth day, reaching its worst level since early February
25 March 2021 - 19:53
General retailers pulled the JSE lower on the possibility that interest rates could rise as soon as the second quarter.
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate at 3.5% on Thursday, in a unanimous decision. The move was in line with a median forecast of 16 economists in a Bloomberg survey...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now