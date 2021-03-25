Oil prices fall as new virus restrictions in Europe worry market

London — Oil prices fell on Thursday as a new round of coronavirus restrictions in Europe revived worries about demand for oil products, as tug boats struggled to move a stranded container ship blocking crude oil carriers in the Suez Canal.

Brent crude slid $1.10, or 1.7%, to $63.31 a barrel at 9.23am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by $1.27, or 2.1%, to $59.91 a barrel.

Both contracts jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. The Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday it has suspended traffic temporarily while eight tugs work to free the vessel.

“We believe that the incident mostly creates noise in the market, and should remain without any lasting fundamental impact,” said Norbert Rücker, analyst at Julius Bär bank “Usually, similar incidents last days rather than weeks.”

Wood Mackenzie’s vice-president Ann-Louise Hittle also said a few days of delays in crude or product travelling through the Suez Canal to the Europe and the US should not have a prolonged impact on prices in those markets.

The oil market was more worried about the prospect of extended lockdowns in Europe and disruptions to the distribution of coronavirus vaccinations.

India also reported its highest one-day tally of new infections and deaths and said a new “double mutant” variant of the coronavirus had been found.

“While the focus was on Europe, we also have rising Covid-19 cases in places such as India and Brazil, developing economies which are really critical to the story for sustainable oil demand growth,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

Given the persistent demand worries and falling prices, expectations are growing that oil cartel Opec and allies (Opec+) will roll over their current supply curbs into May at a meeting scheduled for April 1, four Opec+ sources said.

“Oil markets are unlikely to renew their upward momentum aggressively until the next Opec+ meeting in early April, which should leave production cuts unchanged,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

A strong dollar also weighed on oil prices. The dollar hit a new four-month high against the euro as the US pandemic response continued to outpace Europe’s.

Reuters