MARKET WRAP: World bourses worn down by lockdown blues
The JSE all share fell for a third day, reaching its lowest level since early February
24 March 2021 - 18:32
The JSE tracked mostly weaker global markets as investors remain cautious amid fresh Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Europe, while local focus turns to Thursday’s Reserve Bank interest-rate decision.
The JSE all share fell for a third day on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since early February.
