WATCH: Stock pick — Givaudan

24 March 2021 - 10:28 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Givaudan as her stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick tonight is a blue-chip company listed in Switzerland, it’s got consistent and increasing dividends and it does something that we take for granted, it produces fragrances and flavours.”

