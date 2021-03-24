Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Givaudan
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
24 March 2021 - 10:28
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Givaudan as her stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick tonight is a blue-chip company listed in Switzerland, it’s got consistent and increasing dividends and it does something that we take for granted, it produces fragrances and flavours.”
