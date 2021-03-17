MARKET WRAP: JSE down again ahead of US Fed meeting
This was the fourth day of losses for the JSE, with Wednesday’s fall the biggest in almost three weeks
17 March 2021 - 18:18
The JSE closed weaker amid mostly lower global markets as caution persisted ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy announcement.
This was the fourth day of losses for the JSE, with Wednesday’s fall the biggest in almost three weeks. All the major indices were under pressure on the day, with miners the biggest losers...
