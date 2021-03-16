Economy Consumer confidence index rises to one-year high — albeit off a record low The extension of Covid-19 special grants, surging stock markets and a recovery in employment contributed to the pick-up BL PREMIUM

Consumer confidence has risen to its best level in a year in the first quarter of 2021 as SA’s emergence from the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 boosted prospects of economic recovery.

The consumer confidence index, compiled by FNB and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), is picking up off a very low base after collapsing to a 35-year low in the second quarter of 2020 as the economy reeled from the restrictive measures meant to control the spread of the virus...