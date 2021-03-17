Markets

News Leader

WATCH: What is driving the rand?

RMB currency analyst Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local currency

17 March 2021 - 09:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The rand has continued to trade under the R15/$ mark as US treasury yields slipped away from recent highs, supporting risk-on sentiment.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB currency analyst Varushka Singh for more detail.

RMB currency analyst Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local currency

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Hefty fuel price hike looms in April

Motorists must brace themselves for an increase of well over R1 a litre in petrol and 92c for diesel, says the AA
National
1 day ago

JSE likely to open higher in line with global markets

The outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday is likely to drive financial markets this week
Markets
2 days ago

JSE faces higher Asian markets on Tuesday as focus remains on Fed

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of central bank ...
Markets
2.
Asian stocks slip ahead of Fed meeting
Markets
3.
WATCH: What is driving the rand?
Markets
4.
JSE likely to open lower in line with global ...
Markets
5.
Oil falls for fourth day amid concern about demand
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.