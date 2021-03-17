News Leader
WATCH: What is driving the rand?
RMB currency analyst Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local currency
17 March 2021 - 09:23
The rand has continued to trade under the R15/$ mark as US treasury yields slipped away from recent highs, supporting risk-on sentiment.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB currency analyst Varushka Singh for more detail.
RMB currency analyst Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local currency
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.