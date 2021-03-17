Markets

Oil falls for fourth day amid concern about demand

Brent slips on concern about rocky demand in Europe, even as data boosts hope of a recovery in US refinery activity

17 March 2021 - 09:00 Sonali Paul

Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO

Melbourne — Oil prices slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday on the worry about rocky demand in Europe, even as hope of a recovery in US refinery activity was boosted by industry data that showed US crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 5c to $64.75 a barrel at 2.29am GMT, after climbing as much as 28c in early trade.

Brent crude futures fell 10c, or 0.2%, to $68.29 a barrel, after initially gaining as much as 23c.

The market has been drifting lower over the past few days amid the concern about stalled vaccine rollouts slowing a recovery in fuel demand.

“Concerns that demand could fall further have been rising as Europe’s health ministers suspend the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine amid health concerns,” ANZ Research said in a note.

While demand is growing in India and the US, it remains weak in Europe, ANZ said, noting that France’s road fuel consumption fell 10.8% in February from a year earlier, according to the country’s petroleum industry federation UFIP.

On the positive side, US crude inventories fell by 1-million barrels in the week to March 12, according to trading sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a build of 3-million barrels,

“The market was wrong-footed but still pleasantly surprised after US oil stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

At the same time, gasoline stocks fell less than expected, declining by 926,000 barrels, compared with estimates for a draw of 3-million barrels.

The “narrower weekly draw in gasoline stocks signalled that refiner activity was normalising after a big freeze in Texas smothered production in the previous month”, Innes said in a note.

The historic icy spell in the southern US states knocked out nearly a quarter of the country’s refining capacity in February.

Traders will be looking for confirmation of the drawdown in crude stocks in official data due from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) due on Wednesday.

Reuters

