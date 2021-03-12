JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Friday amid cheer from US stimulus

The JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Friday morning, with global equities still in favour in the wake of the passing of the huge US Covid-19 relief bill.

The JSE closed at a record on Thursday, while the rand had its best day in almost two months, after the passage of the bill, that should give a hefty boost to the world’s largest economy.

Global markets continued to revel in the afterglow of the passage of the bill, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note, adding global stocks had been “perkier” than expected.

“While the tech markets sentiment will be forever changeable to the vagaries of US yields, for now, its receding inflation worries have calmed frayed nerves and bolstered confidence in longer duration tech assets,” said Innes.

Volatility may lie ahead, however, with the US Federal Reserve policy announcement looming in the week ahead, he said.

US markets fared well on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.52%.

In morning trade on Friday, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.38% and the Hang Seng 1.37% while the Hang Seng had given back 0.25%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE through the Naspers stable, had risen 0.73%.

Gold was 0.18% weaker at $1,719.70/oz while platinum had risen 0.75% to $1,205.48/oz. Brent crude was flat at $69.51 a barrel.

The rand was 0.51% weaker at R14.87/$, having gained 1.82% on Thursday, its best performance in almost two months.

There is little on the local economic calendar on Friday, while the corporate calendar is also quiet.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za