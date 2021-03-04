Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Equites Property Fund
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day
04 March 2021 - 08:22
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Equites Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“We like a company called Equities, I guess markets have run ahead of fundamentals in certain sectors and we think when you get this reversal back from, let’s call it cyclicals, and you get value back into growth this is a share that will be a big beneficiary of it.”
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.