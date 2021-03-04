Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Equites Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day

04 March 2021
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Equites Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“We like a company called Equities, I guess markets have run ahead of fundamentals in certain sectors and we think when you get this reversal back from, let’s call it cyclicals, and you get value back into growth this is a share that will be a big beneficiary of it.”

