Markets JSE muted after Monday’s strong performance For now, markets are awaiting new direction, analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors await fresh catalysts after Monday’s strong equity performance.

Positive developments in the US stimulus package and progress in Covid-19 vaccine rollouts boosted sentiment on Monday, with the JSE all share gaining more than 2%. Global markets are also recovering from a sharp sell-off stemming from concerns about rising inflation...