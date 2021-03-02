JSE muted after Monday’s strong performance
For now, markets are awaiting new direction, analyst says
02 March 2021 - 10:48
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors await fresh catalysts after Monday’s strong equity performance.
Positive developments in the US stimulus package and progress in Covid-19 vaccine rollouts boosted sentiment on Monday, with the JSE all share gaining more than 2%. Global markets are also recovering from a sharp sell-off stemming from concerns about rising inflation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now