Markets MARKET WRAP: Global sentiment rollercoaster sees JSE back in favour on improved PMIs The rand firms below R15/$ as most emerging-market currencies strengthen BL PREMIUM

The JSE gained the most in four months as global sentiment leapt once again on improved manufacturing data from a number of countries, including SA.

After the US passed its coronavirus stimulus bill in the House of Representatives on Saturday, it is now one step closer to a Senate vote, which could happen as early as next week — news that also buoyed markets...