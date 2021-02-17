JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as markets await fresh catalyst
US markets were firmer overnight, but gains were marginal, with focus on stimulus measures and bond yields
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday, with little news to give investors a clear direction, though general sentiment remains supportive.
The main activity on US bourses overnight was driven by a sell-off of longer-dated treasuries, analysts said, amid a focus on stimulus measures that could drive up future inflation.
The Dow Jones closed slightly higher on Tuesday at a record high, with sentiment bolstered so far in 2021 by optimism over the pace of the globe’s economic recovery from Covid-19.
In morning trade, the Hang Seng was up 0.65% while Japan’s Nikkei had fallen 0.4%.
Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, added 0.81%.
Gold was flat at $1,792.91/oz and platinum little changed at $1,261.68. Brent crude was 0.22% weaker at $63.40 a barrel.
The rand was 0.24% weaker at R14.68/$.
SA inflation numbers for January are due later, and are expected to reflect an acceleration from December’s 3.1% year on year increase, partly due to higher food prices.
Software developer Silverbridge Holdings is due to release its results for the six months to end-December later, saying in a trading update that it expects a rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 15.4% and 35.4%, though it did not go into further detail.
