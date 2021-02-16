MARKET WRAP: JSE at another record high but gains have slowed
The all share gained 0.15% and the top 40 0.16%
16 February 2021 - 18:47
The JSE closed at another record high, albeit with smaller gains than it has seen in recent days, with only resources and listed property rising among the major indices.
Prospects of a global economic recovery and progress in vaccine rollouts has boosted commodity prices recently, with platinum gaining in six of the past eight days and reaching levels last seen in 2014...
