Markets

Oil slips after rally that could tempt producers to roll back cuts

11 February 2021 - 07:44 Naveen Thukral
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq. File photo: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq. File photo: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Thursday, giving up some of the recent strong gains on profit-taking and speculation that the market’s strength could tempt producers such as Saudi Arabia to reduce output by less.

Brent crude fell 40 US cents, or 0.7%, to $61.07 a barrel, as of 3.50am GMT, after touching its highest level since January 2020 on Wednesday, after a strong run in recent days driven by the oil cartel Opec and its allies, known as Opec+, agreed output cuts and vaccine rollouts that fired up hopes of a recovery in demand.

US crude slid 35c, or 0.6%, to $58.33 a barrel.

Crude stocks last week fell for a third straight week, dropping 6.6-million barrels to 469-million barrels, their lowest since March, according to the Energy Information Administration. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 985,000-barrel increase.

Brent has risen for the previous nine sessions, its longest sustained period of gains since January 2019. Wednesday had marked the eighth daily rise for US crude.

Some analysts say prices have moved too far ahead and could tempt producers to open their taps a bit more.

“Despite finding support for the large draw in the US crude stockpiles ... oil prices couldn’t hold on to its gains possibly on the expectation that Saudi Arabia could roll back their unilateral February/March production cuts and that Opec could signal more production coming back online at the March meeting given the sizzling recovery in oil prices,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at brokerage Axi.

Asian shares rested at record highs on Thursday as investors digested recent meaty gains, though the promise of endless free money to sustain buying was reaffirmed by benign US inflation data and a very dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve.

Crude has jumped since November as governments kicked off vaccination drives for Covid-19 while putting in place large stimulus packages to boost economic activity, and the world’s top producers kept a lid on supply.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia is unilaterally reducing supply in February and March, supplementing cuts agreed by other Opec members and Opec+. 

Reuters

Dollar rebound takes the shine off gold

Softer US inflation data also dampened the metal’s hedge appeal
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Ramaphosa’s address

Public holidays in Asia and US economic data have weighed on activity, with local focus on plans to combat Covid-19
Markets
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Platinum miners push JSE to another ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and ...
Markets
3.
World shares at all-time highs on vaccine rollout ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high but vaccine ...
Markets
5.
Weaker dollar buoys gold, while platinum scales a ...
Markets

Related Articles

Market data — February 10 2021

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Platinum miners push JSE to another record

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.