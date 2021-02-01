JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday
Disappointing Chinese data and concerns over the pace of vaccine rollouts weigh on sentiment
01 February 2021 - 07:15
The JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday morning, and a much stronger Tencent, with disappointing Chinese data weighing on sentiment a little.
China’s Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to a lower-than-expected 51.5 points in January, from 53 points in December, and a more than six-month low...
