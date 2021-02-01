Markets JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday Disappointing Chinese data and concerns over the pace of vaccine rollouts weigh on sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday morning, and a much stronger Tencent, with disappointing Chinese data weighing on sentiment a little.

China’s Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to a lower-than-expected 51.5 points in January, from 53 points in December, and a more than six-month low...