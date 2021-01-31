Companies / Energy Sasol on track to avoid a rights issue BL PREMIUM

Sasol’s surprisingly upbeat profit guidance rekindled hopes that the chemical and synthetic fuel producer, one the worst performing stocks on the JSE in 2020, may call off a plan to tap shareholders for multibillion rand cash injection.

In a trading statement on Friday, Sasol said cost control efforts resulted in what it called “strong set of results” in the six months to the end of December with earnings likely to have more than doubled. ..