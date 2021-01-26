Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on fading investor hopes for quick US stimulus The all share lost 0.99% and the top 40 1.16%, with tech heavyweights Naspers and Prosus falling heavily BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker as concerns about potential roadblocks to the huge stimulus package proposed by US President Joe Biden’s administration weighed on sentiment.

After reaching a record high on Monday, predominantly on gains made by technology heavyweights Naspers and Prosus, both fell heavily on Tuesday amid signs that Biden’s stimulus plans are far from a done deal...