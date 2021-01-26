Markets JSE weakens amid fading investor hopes for quick US stimulus The rand is on track for its fourth day of losses, weakening along with its emerging-market peers BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, as concerns about potential roadblocks to the huge stimulus package proposed by US President Joe Biden’s administration, weighed on sentiment.

A bipartisan group of legislators challenged White House economic adviser Brian Deese on the size of the proposed $1.9-trillion stimulus plan on Monday. The package is facing increasing resistance, with even moderate Republicans calling for a smaller deal...