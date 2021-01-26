JSE weakens amid fading investor hopes for quick US stimulus
The rand is on track for its fourth day of losses, weakening along with its emerging-market peers
26 January 2021 - 10:57
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, as concerns about potential roadblocks to the huge stimulus package proposed by US President Joe Biden’s administration, weighed on sentiment.
A bipartisan group of legislators challenged White House economic adviser Brian Deese on the size of the proposed $1.9-trillion stimulus plan on Monday. The package is facing increasing resistance, with even moderate Republicans calling for a smaller deal...
