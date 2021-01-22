Markets JSE to contend with weaker markets as China’s Covid-19 numbers rise The world’s second-largest economy is grappling with a rise in infection rates, and a cautious tone prevails on Asian markets BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, with the rand approaching R15/$, amid investor concerns about surging Covid-19 numbers in China.

The world’s second-largest economy is battling with its worst outbreak since March, moving to put lockdown conditions in place in some of its largest cities...