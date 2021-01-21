Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — AngloGold Ashanti and Naspers
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth chose AngloGold Ashanti as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.
McCurrie said: “I’m going for AngloGold, I think it’s the first time I’ve ever punted a gold share, I know the share prices are still high relative to the underlying gold price. They have come off quite significantly since the peak in the middle of last year but I think there’s rising inflation and higher interest rates coming through the system.”
Nair said: “I’m going to go for Naspers, just on the price action in the past week, I mean you cannot ignore it. Every day you switch on that screen and it’s up 1% or 2% or 4%. Something is going on here it’s not just the share buybacks.”
