WATCH: Stock picks — AngloGold Ashanti and Naspers

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth chose AngloGold Ashanti as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.

McCurrie said: “I’m going for AngloGold, I think it’s the first time I’ve ever punted a gold share, I know the share prices are still high relative to the underlying gold price. They have come off quite significantly since the peak in the middle of last year but I think there’s rising inflation and higher interest rates coming through the system.”

Nair said: “I’m going to go for Naspers, just on the price action in the past week, I mean you cannot ignore it. Every day you switch on that screen and it’s up 1% or 2% or 4%. Something is going on here it’s not just the share buybacks.”