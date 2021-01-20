Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday after Yellen testimony

Focus is largely on the US where president-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn in amid plans for a comprehensive economic response to Covid-19

20 January 2021 - 07:09 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/AKIO KON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/AKIO KON

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with sentiment still finding support from the prospect of increased fiscal spending in the US as the new administration of president-elect Joe Biden takes over.

In her confirmation hearings for the position of treasury secretary, Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for the US government to “act big” on a Covid-19 economic relief package, which helped lift US markets.

Investors also got a first taste of the new administration’s likely attitude towards China, where Yellen said that it was necessary to stand up to China’s “abusive and unfair trade practices”, specifically citing industrial subsidies, National Australia Bank analyst Ray Attrill said in a note.

Asian equity markets seemed to have taken the China position rather more seriously, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Some of Yellen's testimony had already been known before the hearing, as prepared remarks had been given to some members of the media.

The prospect of US stimulus has bolstered the rand, which broke through the R15/$ mark on Tuesday, and extended gains slightly on Wednesday morning, rising 0.21% to R14.95/$.

In morning trade the Shanghai composite was flat, the Hang Seng added 0.26% and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.49%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, rose 2.6%.

Gold was 0.54% higher at $1,849.67/oz while platinum was up 1.31% to $1,097.68. Brent crude firmed 0.54% to $56.24 a barrel.

There is little on the local corporate calendar on Wednesday, while inflation numbers for December are due later, and could show a deceleration from November’s 3.3% year-on-year rise, amid lower fuel prices.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil climbs on global recovery hopes due to government stimulus

The optimism outweighed concern about fuel demand amid new pandemic lockdowns
Markets
21 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen and Long4Life

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 day ago

JSE lifts as eyes turn to incoming US administration

Investors will be watching Joe Biden’s inauguration speech on Wednesday for details on the country’s $1.9-trillion stimulus package proposal
Markets
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer as global risk sentiment ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock pick — NextEra Energy
Markets
3.
Market data — January 19 2021
Markets
4.
Bitcoin plunge taints cryptocurrency’s allure for ...
Markets
5.
EU sets out plans to limit dollar reliance and ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer as global risk sentiment improves

Markets

Market data — January 19 2021

Markets

Global markets lift ahead of Janet Yellen’s confirmation speech

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.