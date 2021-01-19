Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer as global risk sentiment improves The JSE all share closed slightly weaker, pulled lower by the resource and gold mining indices BL PREMIUM

The rand broke through R15/$ on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved amid optimism that the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will move comprehensively to support the US and the world through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rand firmed along with its emerging-market peers, breaking below the psychological barrier against the dollar for the first time in two weeks as global risk sentiment gained traction ahead of Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday...