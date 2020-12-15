Markets JSE slips as some parts of the world enforce stricter lockdowns In SA, the president announced the imposition of a longer curfew, restrictions on the sale of alcohol and the closure of some beaches BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, with its global peers mixed as rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world prompted tighter lockdown restrictions, with investors fearing a delayed economic recovery.

In SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tight regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including the imposition of a longer curfew, restrictions on the sale of alcohol and closure of some of the country’s beaches. This comes after four provinces were identified as hotspots in SA’s second wave of infections...