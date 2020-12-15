Markets JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Tuesday as Covid-19 lockdowns intensify BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Monday morning, with the prospect of tighter restrictions to fight rising Covid-19 numbers weighing on the globe's near-term economic outlook.

Germany will enter hard lockdown on Wednesday, non-essential services will be shuttered in the Netherlands until January 19, London enters the tightest tier of restrictions imminently, while New York City could be on the verge of locking down, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note...