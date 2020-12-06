BONGIWE KUNENE: Credit ratings downgrade percolates through to equal hit to banks

The credit ratings of SA banks will be downgraded after the decision by three investor services agencies to downgrade the country’s credit risk rating. As banks depend on the health of the economy as a whole for sustainable business and are among the largest holders of sovereign bonds, their credit ratings are never higher than that of their country.

The world’s most important credit ratings agencies have said the outlook is that SA will be unable to afford its debt; and it is unlikely that the government will be able to avoid the crisis by implementing its elaborate plans to revive the economy — including cutting spending and carrying out vital economic reforms — mainly due to a lack of political will.

The credit rating downgrades for the banks will structurally increase the cost of credit, not only for the government but for all South Africans and the country’s businesses. The SA economy was in crisis even before the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown and had already been relegated to subinvestment grade. Most of its people cannot afford to save and the country cannot finance its own development needs. SA thus relies on borrowings from domestic and international markets for the funds needed by the government for services and investment.

The higher the risk that loans may not be repaid the more interest is charged. This is why credit ratings are important. Government borrowing costs — the interest rate at which the state is able to raise funds — is an important reference point for interest rates across the economy, from personal and home loans to investment financing facilities for corporates and other businesses.

Now, the likely higher cost of capital will hamper the feasibility of sustainable infrastructure projects — key to the government’s recovery plans — and commercial business ventures that are necessary for higher levels of inclusive economic growth and job creation.

The impact of this cost will be seen in future budgets and government spending. Gross national debt is now expected to exceed 82% of GDP in the current year and continue rising in the medium-term. The National Treasury already estimates that SA will be spending 6% of its GDP on debt service costs by 2023.