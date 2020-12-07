Markets

Market data — December 4 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

07 December 2020 - 07:23
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

MARKET WRAP: JSE rises to best level in four years on vaccine optimism

The all share gained 0.71% and the top 40 rose 0.51%
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rises to best level in four ...
Markets
3.
Oil stumbles on new lockdowns to counter surging ...
Markets
4.
Gold steadies as bleak US jobs data boosts hopes ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares slip off record peak as US plans ...
Markets

Related Articles

Market data — December 3 2020

Markets

Market data — December 1 2020

Markets

Market data — November 30 2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.