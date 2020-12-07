Central bank bond purchases tick up in November
The SA Reserve Bank’s total holdings of government securities now stand at just more than R41bn
07 December 2020 - 11:08
The central bank’s bond buying activity picked up in November, data released by the SA Reserve Bank on Monday showed.
The Bank’s bond purchases rose by just more than R1.3bn in October, under the bond-buying programme introduced to ease stresses in the market in the wake of the initial panic spurred by the coronavirus crisis...
