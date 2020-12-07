Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Risk-sharing approach to bonds may be what SA needs

Interest linked to GDP growth may be attractive to both SA and, for instance, China, which is keen to participate in African development

07 December 2020 - 17:03
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
A recent Economist leader described new types of government bonds issued by developing countries to foreign parties where the interest rate is linked to underlying economic conditions. For example, the rate could be linked to GDP growth.

This risk-sharing approach could be what SA needs. After all, we do need funds for investment in infrastructure. Appropriate investment should raise GDP. Interest linked to GDP growth may be attractive to both SA and, say, China, which is keen to participate in African development.

An even more innovative approach would be to avoid conventional debt entirely. Repayment would be structured as a share of tax revenue, say, above a certain threshold. This would imply that the lender has some influence on the application of the investment, as it would be at risk, and would have a direct interest in our economic growth.

Before we cry “sovereignty” let’s at least consider the idea. The world is a global village. We are all interconnected. Perhaps we do  need  funds from an external party with an interest in, and a contribution to make to, effective, productive investment. Rather share risk and reward than be a lonely failure.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

