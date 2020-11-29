UK set to be first to give nod to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine

London/Berlin — The UK is poised to become the first country to approve Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, ahead of a long line of countries waiting for protection from the coronavirus.

Clearance is possible as soon as early next week, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the process is confidential.

The UK had long signalled it would move fast on any promising vaccine candidate. Russia and China have cleared vaccines for general use, but they’re unlikely to be adopted in the US and Europe.

British doctors have been put on standby for a possible rollout before Christmas. The government invoked a special rule allowing the UK drug regulator to bypass its EU counterpart as the country prepares for the Brexit transition period to conclude at the end of 2020. And the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) started its own accelerated review.

The MHRA said last week it had the data it needed to assess whether the Pfizer vaccine meets required standards and would “make a decision in the shortest time possible, without compromising the thoroughness of our review”. The shot was 95% effective in a clinical trial of almost 44,000 people, with no significant safety problems so far.

On Saturday, an MHRA spokesperson declined to comment. A BioNTech representative didn’t immediately have a comment. Pfizer said it doesn’t speculate on how long the review process will last or how it will end.

Vaccine minister

The first injections could take place from December 7, the Financial Times reported earlier.

The news that the UK could approve a vaccine comes as Nadhim Zahawi, a junior minister for the department of business, was appointed as minister overseeing the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

The UK has ordered enough doses of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to immunise 20-million people, though that volume almost certainly won’t be available right away. The companies also have deals to supply hundreds of millions of shots to Europe, the US, Japan and elsewhere.

The Pfizer-BioNTech shot has raced to the head of the line after delays to trials of a vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which has also shown some promising signs in preliminary results from broad studies. Another one, from Moderna, has also demonstrated effectiveness in late-stage trials.

According to the UK Press Association on Saturday, the government has secured another 2-million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, taking its total to 7-million.

Bloomberg