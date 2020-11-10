Markets

WATCH: Can the rand’s rally be sustained?

Johann Els from Old Mutual talks to Business Day TV about the rand’s response to Joe Biden’s victory

10 November 2020 - 07:51 Business Day TV
The election of Joe Biden as US president has boosted investor appetite for riskier assets and this has caused the rand to rally along with its emerging-market peers.

To find out if the local unit’s recent gains can be sustained, Business Day TV spoke to Johann Els from Old Mutual.

