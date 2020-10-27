Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and US With the US elections a week away, sentiment has taken a knock in general, with investors considering the prospect of more economic restrictions as the pandemic persists BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell for a second day on Tuesday on fears that the imposition of stricter lockdown measures amid rising Covid-19 cases could threaten the global economic recovery.

With infections continuing to surge across Europe, governments are being forced to consider new lockdown restrictions as the softer measures in place aren't working. Italy now has the highest restrictions since the country ended its national lockdown in May, with Spain also ramping up safeguards, which include a curfew.