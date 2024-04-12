Markets

Gold hits record highs amid appetite for safe havens

Metal climbs as central bank purchases sustains momentum, while strong US economic data fails to dampen its allure

12 April 2024 - 07:39
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Friday to hit a historic peak as central bank purchases amid geopolitical tension sustained the momentum for the metal, while strong US economic data failed to dampen bullion’s allure.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,384.34/oz by 3.45am GMT. Bullion hit a record high 2,395.29 earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 1.2% to $2,401.80.

“One thing that is definitely fulfilling this gold buy from central banks are the wars happening around the globe, if we look through the history this always happened as gold is a safe haven,” ACY Securities analyst Luca Santos said.

Despite recent hot inflation data and a strong US jobs report last week stirring more questions on the feasibility of rate cuts this year, bullion is poised for a fourth straight weekly rise and has gained over 15% so far for the year.

“We expect gold prices to rise in the next two months. From a technical perspective, this rally is a result of gold prices breaking out of a record 42-month consolidation period. It’s like a coiled spring being let loose now,” said Vincent Tie, sales manager at dealer Silver Bullion.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates at a record high but signalled it could start cutting as soon as June.

Spot silver rose 1% to $28.75/oz, hitting its highest levels since February 2021.

“As with past precious metal price rallies, silver will outperform gold once it breaks out. We are already seeing customers privy to this behaviour positing themselves in silver in past months,” said Tie.

Platinum rose 0.7% to $986.65 and palladium edged 0.1% higher to $1,049.83. All three were on track for a weekly gain.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Rand holds steady as JSE considers further delay in rate cuts

Investors are coming to terms with the US Fed maintaining monetary policy after the country’s latest inflation data
Markets
15 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Markets
18 hours ago

Foreign investors snap up Japanese stocks for bargains

They pumped in a net ¥829.45bn into Japanese equities during last week, the highest since January 12
Markets
23 hours ago
