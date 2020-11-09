Rand soars and JSE erases 2020 losses as vaccine hopes add fire to the Biden-inspired risk rally
Local currency strengthens to its best intraday level since late February as Sasol jumps more than 20%
09 November 2020 - 10:21
The good news keep piling up for the rand.
Fresh from being propelled to its biggest weekly gain since May in the wake of Donald Trump's defeat by Joe Biden in the US presidential election, the currency surged to a more than eight-month high on Monday as global markets soared on a breakthrough in the search for a vaccine for Covid-19.
